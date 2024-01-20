Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

ZBH opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.