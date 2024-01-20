Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NUE opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.