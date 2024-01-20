Kismet Acquisition Two (NASDAQ:KAII) Trading Up 0.1%

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $10.85. 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Two

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAII. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $51,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 16.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

