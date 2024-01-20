Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Kidoz Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$21.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Kidoz Company Profile
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
