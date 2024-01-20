Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of KROS opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

