Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 288502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.