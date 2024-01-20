Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KEL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KEL

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.65. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$8.16.

In other news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.