KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

KBH stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

