Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRTX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.71.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $315.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.22. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $319.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

