JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,453.33 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 1-year low of GBX 622.98 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 712 ($9.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 665.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 657.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 67.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Claverhouse

In related news, insider David Fletcher bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £434.20 ($552.49). 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

