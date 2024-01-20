Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.09.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock worth $5,424,936. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.