John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 209.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.75 ($2.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
WG stock opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.05.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
