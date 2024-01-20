John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 209.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.75 ($2.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin acquired 4,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £6,402.48 ($8,146.69). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,350 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,254.50 ($2,868.69). Also, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £6,402.48 ($8,146.69). Insiders bought 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

WG stock opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 228.66 ($2.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.05.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

