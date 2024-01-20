John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 171,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

