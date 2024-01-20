John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.050-4.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBT

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 8.9 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.