Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 5,474 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,882.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.