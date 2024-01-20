JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 797 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 37,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $839.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

