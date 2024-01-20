JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 407 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. 2,250,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,959. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

