JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,356 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.57. 15,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,081. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.51.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.