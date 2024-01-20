JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,192,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,564. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

