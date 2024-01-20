JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. 2,752,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

