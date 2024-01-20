JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth about $374,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Up 1.2 %

RAFE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

