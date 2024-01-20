JNBA Financial Advisors Has $5.61 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 274,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 133,605 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. 959,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,079. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

