JNBA Financial Advisors Has $21.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 150,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,902. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

