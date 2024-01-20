JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.43 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. 9,159,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $168.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

