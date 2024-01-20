JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VSGX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 87,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

