JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $319.98. 882,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,777. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.58 and a fifty-two week high of $320.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

