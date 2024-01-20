JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $59,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,728 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.