JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,790,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,222. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

