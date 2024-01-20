JMP Securities Trims ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,212.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 581,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,503. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

