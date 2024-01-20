JMP Securities Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $38.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 734,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

