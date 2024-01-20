Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Raised by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after acquiring an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $242,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,297 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $242,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,297 shares in the company, valued at $20,042,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

