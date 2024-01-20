J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

