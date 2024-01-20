Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after buying an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,094 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,987,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,092.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman bought 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AES stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,380,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
