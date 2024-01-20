Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $16.78. 40,690,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,038,288. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

