Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.82. The stock had a trading volume of 959,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,090. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

