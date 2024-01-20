Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.06. 1,685,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

