Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,832. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.