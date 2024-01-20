Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,631,000.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

