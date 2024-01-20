Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $837,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $141.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,888 shares of company stock worth $18,480,404 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.