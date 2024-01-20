Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,089,000 after acquiring an additional 420,612 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

