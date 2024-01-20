Islay Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UVE. StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 147,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,348. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.