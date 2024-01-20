Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,810 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.08. 1,774,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.17.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

