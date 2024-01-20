Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.98. 2,492,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,154. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

