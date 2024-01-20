Islay Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,008 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 0.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.2 %

SLB traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 20,328,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

