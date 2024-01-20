iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,508,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,302 shares.The stock last traded at $106.88 and had previously closed at $106.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

