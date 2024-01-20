iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.71 and last traded at C$15.80. Approximately 413,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 376,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.82.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.