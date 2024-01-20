iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Increased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

