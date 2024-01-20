iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $306.80

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $306.80 and last traded at $306.53, with a volume of 299358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.19. The firm has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.