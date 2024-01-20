iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,019,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 203.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $29.40.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.