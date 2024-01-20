iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Increased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,244 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

